9th Confirmed Case of COVID-19 in Muskingum County

COVID-19 Local News Stories
The Muskingum County Unified Command Center Monday announced its 9th confirmed coronavirus case in the county. The positive test was recorded in a 69-year-old woman who lives in Muskingum County and is hospitalized. The case is not related to the previous cases. No other details are being released. The Command Center says there is one person currently in the hospital with COVID-19 and zero deaths reported. The next Muskingum County COVID-19 update is Tuesday at 12:00 pm and will be broadcast live on WHIZ TV and AM 1240 WHIZ Radio.

