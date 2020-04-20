MONDAY 4/20:

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant. High 60°

TONIGHT: Clouds Return. Scattered Showers. Chilly. Low 45°

TUESDAY: Scattered AM Showers. Breezy & Colder. High 50°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly sunny and pleasant start to the work week across SE Ohio, with highs around 60 this afternoon.

Temperatures will bottom out into the mid 40s during the overnight. Clouds will be on the increase, mainly after 8 PM, then scattered showers will begin to develop closer to 10 PM. The scattered showers will continue to be with us into the second half of the overnight.

Showers will linger into the first half of the day on Tuesday, then drier conditions will move in for the afternoon, along with breaks in the clouds. It will be much colder, with highs around 50 on Tuesday. It will be very breezy as well, with gusts of 30+ possible.

We will be a touch warmer on Wednesday, with highs back into the upper 50s, with a slight chance of a shower. Better chances of rain return on Thursday, with highs in the lower 60s.

Rain chances will lessen on Friday, but will not be zero. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 60s as we end the work week. Rain chances will increase once again as we begin the weekend, as highs will warm into the lower 60s on Saturday. We will see a few shower chances on Sunday, along will cooler conditions, as highs will top off in the mid 50s.

Have a Great Monday!

