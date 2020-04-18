ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Farmers Market was open again this week.

The market runs in a drive through manner for customer and worker vendor safety. Market Manager Megan Jones spoke on the importance of new customers and what that means to the group.

“No new vendors that are participating for this weekend’s market, but we have seen an influx of vendors or vendors are sharing with us that they’ve seen new names of customers that are coming through to participate in the drive-thru. Which for us is very positive. We just want to say thank you to the customers and community members that are participating on a weekly basis we’ve seen a lot of consistency with our customers coming through.”

The market maintains its safety by having minimal staff and all pre-bagged goods. Jones also gave a rundown on what produce and products to expect at the market.

“We have a vendor that provides maple and hickory syrup who also produces fudge and kettle corn. We have a vendor that supplies raw honey and then we have a couple of vendors who supply vegetables, such as carrots, arugula, spinach. Lettuce varieties basically. And then we have a couple other producers who will bake items. Challah and cinnamon rolls things like that.”

Orders can be made through the group’s Facebook page. All orders and payments must be made online.