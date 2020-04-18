RB Brian Hill signs fifth-round tender to stay with Falcons

Sports
Associated Press22

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Running back Brian Hill has signed his tender offer to remain with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons announced Saturday he has accepted the $2,133,000 offer. The restricted free agent received an original-round tender last month, giving the team a right to match any offer Hill received from another team or accept a fifth-round draft pick as compensation.

Hill played in 12 games with two starts in 2019, rushing 78 times for 323 yards and two touchdowns along with 10 catches for 69 yards and one TD. He’ll be among the backups vying for playing time behind newcomer Todd Gurley.

Associated Press

