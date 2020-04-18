Ohio health officials confirm 434 coronavirus deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio health officials reported 434 confirmed deaths associated with coronavirus in the state as well as 9,939 confirmed cases statewide as hundreds protested outside the statehouse against restrictions aimed at stemming the progress of the epidemic.

The Ohio Department of Health reported Saturday that there were 451 total confirmed and probable fatalities and 10,222 total cases that also count 283 probable cases according to the federal Centers for Disease Control’s expanded case definition.

The department reported 2,519 patients in Ohio hospitals with 760 patients admitted to intensive care units.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters gathered at the Ohio Statehouse for about two hours Saturday to demand that the governor end restrictions, Cleveland.com reported.

Cars, pickups and sport-utility vehicles circled Ohio Capitol Square numerous times blaring horns as others, some wearing masks, carried signs and chanted “USA” and “We are not sheep.”

Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday that some Ohio businesses could begin reopening after May 1 but cautioned that the thaw in the state’s stay-at-home order would be gradual, marked by many now-familiar elements such as social distancing, the cleaning of surfaces, frequent hand-washing and mask wearing.