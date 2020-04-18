Fatal Accident in Perry County

The Lancaster Post of the Highway Patrol says a man was killed in a Friday afternoon one vehicle accident.

Lieutenant S. E, Caplinger says it happened on State Route 668 in Perry County just before 4:00 pm.

Investigators says 68-year-old Robert Phillips, of Logan, was driving north on SR 668 when he traveled off the right side of the roadway, lost control, traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree before overturning.

The Patrol says Phillips was not wearing his safety belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.

Phillips was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Perry County Coroner’s Office.

Troopers along with Monday Creek Township Fire Department, Hocking County EMS and Junction City Fire Department were on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.