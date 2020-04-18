Bobby Winkles, former Arizona St baseball coach, dies at 90

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Bobby Winkles, the former baseball coach who won three national championships at Arizona State and went on to manage in the majors, has died. He was 90.

Arizona State said Winkles died Friday with family and friends by his side.

Winkles became the Sun Devils’ first varsity baseball coach in 1959 and went 524-173 in 13 years. He led Arizona State to national titles in 1965, 1967 and 1969.

Winkles was a charter member of the College Baseball Hall of Fame and coached such stars as Reggie Jackson, Rick Monday, Sal Bando, Larry Gura and Gary Gentry. Arizona State retired his No. 1 jersey in 1972 and the field at Packard Stadium was dedicated in his honor in 2001.

Winkles went on to manage four years in the majors, going 170-213 in stints with the California Angeles and Oakland Athletics from 1973-78. He also spent several seasons in assorted coaching roles with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox and Montreal Expos.

From Swifton, Arkansas, Winkles starred as an infielder and studied philosophy at Illinois Wesleyan University, then played in the White Sox’s farm system from 1951-58 before taking over the Sun Devils,

