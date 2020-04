DRESDEN, Ohio- Bryce Goss is set to graduate in May from Ohio State University. Due to COVID-19 his graduation is being disrupted, but this isn’t the first time his graduation has been disrupted.

Goss is a 2016 Tri-Valley graduate and he along with Jordan Jones and Marcus Hawkins made an interesting and memorable decision back in 2016.

Goss was a four year Scholar Athlete

TVHS track record 4×100 and 4×200

MVP champions in 4×100 and 4×200 in 2014, 2015, 2016