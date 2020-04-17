Muskingum Command Center: Genesis HealthCare to Require Face Masks

The Muskingum County Unified Command Friday issued its daily update on the Coronavirus pandemic. The number of confirmed cases in the county is holding steady at 8. There currently no COVID-19 patients hospitalized and there have been zero deaths. The Command Center did issue an update involving Genesis Hospital. It says effective Friday April 17th, patients and visitors are required to wear a face mask. It also includes Genesis HealthPlex, Physician Pavilion, Genesis Cancer Center, the Medical Arts Building attached to the hospital and Genesis Perry County Medical Center and Emergency Department. The change in policy is the result of the most recent Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines stating that masks be worn in all public setting where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Please follow and like us: