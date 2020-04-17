Mexican soccer suspends relegation/promotion for 5 years

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican league soccer owners voted Friday to suspend relegation and promotion between the country’s top two divisions for five years.

Liga MX President Enrique Bonilla announced the decision on a video conference call. Professional soccer in the country is suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Liga MX club owners voted remotely, days after the second-division Ascenso MX clubs approved the suspension. Each Ascenso MX team will receive $845,000 a year for the five seasons.

Bonilla confirmed the cancellation of Ascenso MX’s 2020 Clausura.

