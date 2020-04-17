Governor DeWine: We Must Remain Focused on Ohio Specific Recovery Plan to Reopen the State

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine thanked the White House for its support of Governors as recovery plans are developed to reopen the country. But at the daily coronavirus briefing at the Statehouse in Columbus Friday he said we will, however, remain focused on an Ohio specific recover plan that works for us. It must work for Ohioans and meet the unique needs of our state and our citizens. DeWine says we’re trying to get Ohio back to work. And at the same time, we are trying to protect Ohioans. Because of what Ohioans have done, we’re now it a much better position to do this. Ohio Health Department Director Dr. Amy Acton reported 9,107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 418 deaths in Ohio. The virus has now been reported in 87 of the state’s 88 counties.

