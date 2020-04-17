FRIDAY 4/17:

TODAY: Scattered AM Rain/Snow Showers. PM Rain Showers Likely. Breezy & Mild. High 50°

TONIGHT: Rain Showers Early. Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Cold. Low 35°

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. Mild. High 53°

DISCUSSION:

A cloudy and breezy end to the work week across SE Ohio. Scattered Rain/Snow Showers will be possible this morning, and this will give way to rain showers likely this afternoon. Temperatures will top off around 50 this afternoon.

Rain showers will linger into the first half of the overnight, but we will begin to dry out after midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise, with lows in the mid 30s. Breezy conditions will linger, but will begin to subside after midnight.

Saturday will begin on the cloudy side, but skies will begin to brighten during the afternoon, as highs climb into the lower 50s.

We will begin to see temperatures closer to 60 degrees as we begin next week. Rain chances will return as well, mainly on Sunday and Tuesday. Highs will climb into the lower 60s by the middle and end of next week, with more substantial rain on Thursday.

Have a Great Friday!

