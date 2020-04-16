WHIZ Senior Spotlight: Isaac Miller

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio- The month of April is recognized as autism awareness month. Which is the perfect time to have Isaac Miller of Morgan High School, be our newest senior in the spotlight.

Miller has dealt with high functioning autism since he was in kindergarten. Despite that, he doesn’t let that stop him from being a member of the Morgan cross country team.

Miller has received his cross country varsity letter all four years of high school and clearly doesn’t let any thing stand in his way when it comes to accomplishing his running goals and his life goals.

Also, Miller is a silver eagle boy scout in the Muskingum Valley Boy Scout Council.