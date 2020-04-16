Saints keep reserve rusher, special teams regular Washington

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have re-signed reserve running back and special teams regular Dwayne Washington, general manager Mickey Loomis said Thursday.

The four-year NFL veteran out of Washington has spent the past two seasons with New Orleans, carrying 35 times for 214 yards in that span. He also has had five special teams stops, a deflected punt and a blocked punt recovery in 29 games with the Saints.

The 6-foot-1, 223-pound Washington joined the NFL as a seventh-round draft choice by Detroit in 2016 and spent his first two NFL seasons with the Lions.

In New Orleans, his power running style has made him an attractive option when the Saints have been trying to protect late leads with ball control and winding down the clock.

He rushed for a career-high 108 yards on 11 carries in New Orleans’ 2018 regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints have not released terms of Washington’s new contract.

