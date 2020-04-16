PGA Tour hopes to resume in June at Colonial with no fans

The PGA Tour laid out an ambitious plan to resume its season Thursday, with hopes of a restart at Colonial on June 11-14 and keeping fans away for at least the first month.

If government and health authorities give golf the green light, the tour will have an official event every week through Dec. 6 except for the week of Thanksgiving.

The Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, was pushed back a month to June and would be followed by the RBC Heritage, which was postponed this week.

Title sponsor RBC had another tournament — the Canadian Open, the fourth-oldest national open in the world — that normally would have been played that week. Golf Canada said Thursday its Open has been canceled.

The PGA Tour season would conclude with the Tour Championship on Labor Day, and a new season would start the following week (Sept. 10-13) in Napa, California. That would mean only one major — the PGA Championship — is held in this 2019-20 season, and as many as seven majors would apply to the following season.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said while the priority is health and safety for everyone involved, “our hope is to play a role — responsibly — in the world’s return to enjoying the things we love.”