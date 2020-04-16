Former Canadiens defenseman Andrei Markov retires

Former Montreal Canadiens defenseman Andrei Markov retired from professional hockey Thursday.

The 41-year-old Markov played 990 regular-season games for the Canadiens between 2000 and 2017 before returning home to Russia to finish his career.

Markov spent his final three years in the Kontinental Hockey League, suiting up for the last time this season with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl.

The two-time NHL All-Star had 119 goals and 572 for the Canadiens. Following the 2016-17 season Markov joined the KHL’s Ak Bars Kazan for two campaigns, winning a league championship in 2017-18.

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for the Canadiens and congratulations on an incredible career, Andrei!” the Canadiens posted on social media.

