THURSDAY 4/16:

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy & Mild. High 52°

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Rain/Snow Showers Late. Low 33°

FRIDAY: AM Rain/Snow Showers. PM Rain Showers. Cloudy & Cool. High 50°

DISCUSSION:

A partly cloudy and mild Thursday, with highs in the lower 50s this afternoon across SE Ohio. It will be breezy, especially this afternoon, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph at times.

Clouds will be on the increase during the overnight, as an area of low pressure begins to move into the Ohio Valley. Rain/Snow showers will begin to move in after midnight. Lows will drop into the lower 30s.

Rain/Snow Shower chances will linger into the morning on Friday, and some grassy surfaces might see some accumulation. During the late morning into the afternoon, rain/snow will transition to all rain. Temperatures will top off around 50 for daytime highs Friday afternoon.

Saturday looks to be a quiet and brighter day, with highs back into the lower 50. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s to near 60 on Sunday, with a slight chance of a spotty shower.

Slight chances of rain will linger into the early work week, but it will be much closer to average, as highs will climb into the lower 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!

