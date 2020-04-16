49ers RB Matt Breida signs free agent tender

Associated Press23

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida signed his restricted free agent tender worth about $3.3 million on Thursday.

The Niners placed the tender on Breida last month that gave them the right to match any contract or get a second-round pick as compensation.

Breida had 123 carries for 623 yards and one touchdown in 13 games last season. He added 20 catches for 120 yards and a score.

He was used sparingly down the stretch with only 17 carries for 46 yards and just 33 offensive snaps in the final three regular-season games and playoffs.

The Niners have depth at running back with Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Jerick McKinnon also all under contract for 2020.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Avatar
Associated Press

