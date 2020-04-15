WHIZ Senior Spotlight: Tyler Mckenzie

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Tyler Mckenzie is a multi-sport athlete at West Muskingum High School. A member of the varsity football and baseball team.

Mckenzie has been playing football since he was in the first grade. Throughout his high school career, Mckenzie has received his football varsity letter all four years.

Named captain of the football team, Mckenzie was selected to the Division 5 East District second team and was named an MVL Honorable Mention.

Baseball is a sport that has been in, Mckenzie’s life since he was four years old. He is a pitcher, catcher and an outfielder for the Tornadoes.