Texans could address CB need with 40th pick in draft

40. HOUSTON (11-7)

LAST SEASON: Won AFC South for second straight year and fourth time in five seasons behind strong play of quarterback Deshaun Watson. Beat Bills in wild-card round before squandering 24-0 lead in 51-31 loss to Kansas City in divisional round.

FREE AGENCY: Traded WR DeAndre Hopkins, Didn’t re-sign RBs Carlos Hyde or Lamar Miller, NT D.J. Reader. Acquired RB David Johnson and WR Brandin Cooks in trades. Signed OTs Roderick Johnson and Brent Qvale, CBs Vernon Hargreaves, Bradley Roby and Phillip Gaines, WRs Randall Cobb and DeAndre Carter, QB AJ McCarron, Ss Eric Murray and Jaylen Watkins, TE Darren Fells, K Ka’imi Fairbairn, LB Tyrell Adams, LS Jon Weeks.

THEY NEED: CB, S, WR, DL.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, TE.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Auburn CB Noah Igbinoghene, Alabama CB Trevon Diggs, Clemson CB A.J. Terrell.

OUTLOOK: Texans don’t have first-round pick after sending it to Miami last year in deal that netted LT Laremy Tunsil and WR Kenny Stills. Sent this year’s second-round pick (No. 57) to Rams in trade for Cooks but got higher second-round selection (No. 40) in deal for Hopkins. Could use that pick to address need at CB after ranking 29th in NFL by allowing 267.2 yards passing a game. Team also needs pass rusher after managing just 31 sacks last year in first season without Jadeveon Clowney.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL