Respite Center for Homeless Opens in Muskingum County

COVID-19 Local News Stories
George Hiotis48

A local church is now open in Zanesville to help the homeless. A respite center is operating at the Muskingum Valley Vineyard church at 299 Putnam Avenue. It’s open daily from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. The center is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and being facilitated in partnership with Muskingum County Unified Command, United Way and Zane State College. Since many homeless shelters have had to suspend overnight services, shelter and rest will be provided. Only 10 people may be in the center at one time. When someone arrives, they will be screened, and when occupancy limits allow, will sign n and come inside.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
George Hiotis
George Hiotis

Related Posts

Zanesville – Muskingum County Health Dept. holds weekly conference

Chip Reid

EASTSIDE COMMUNITY MINISTRIES PROVIDES RELIEF AND BRINGS SMILES TO MANY CHILDREN’S FACES EASTER SUNDAY.

Chip Reid

Governor DeWine: Medicaid Waiver Submitted to Ease Obstacles to Nursing Home Care

George Hiotis