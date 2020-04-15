Respite Center for Homeless Opens in Muskingum County

A local church is now open in Zanesville to help the homeless. A respite center is operating at the Muskingum Valley Vineyard church at 299 Putnam Avenue. It’s open daily from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. The center is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and being facilitated in partnership with Muskingum County Unified Command, United Way and Zane State College. Since many homeless shelters have had to suspend overnight services, shelter and rest will be provided. Only 10 people may be in the center at one time. When someone arrives, they will be screened, and when occupancy limits allow, will sign n and come inside.

