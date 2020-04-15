Ohio Industries told to Develop Plan to Protect Employees/Customers When they Reopen

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is asking each industry in the state to start putting their plans together to start the process to open up. He announced that Wednesday at the daily coronavirus briefing at the Statehouse in Columbus. DeWine stated the plan, which is due in a week, would explain how businesses would protect employees and customers. He said there are things to learn from essential businesses that have been open and we’ve ask them to come up with best practices. DeWine also called for Ohio Hospitals to produce a plan for getting back healthcare that has been delayed or deferred because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but to also be mindful of the personal protective equipment challenge as they put the plan together. The Governor also announced the expansion of Ohio’s partnership with Battelle to extend their sanitization services to law enforcement agencies and EMS providers. There have been 7,791 confirmed coronavirus cases and 361 deaths in Ohio.

