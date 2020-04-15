Muskingum Co. Joint Unified Command Center as well as other agencies partner to provide new respite center for homeless

ZANESVILLE – The center opened up in the Muskingum Valley Vineyard Church on Putnam Avenue on Tuesday. This is not a homeless shelter. Because of social distancing, only eight visitors are allowed in at one time and it is open daily from 1 to 4 PM.

“It gives them a place to charge their phones, to relax and sit down for a little bit. Depending on how many people show up, they’ll rotate them in and and out so that everybody gets a chance to be inside, out of the weather and charge their phones,” Muskingum County EMA Director Jeff Jadwin said.

The center is not closing any of the overnight shelters like the Salvation Army. It also offers snacks and drinks for its visitors.

“We hope that is helps the homeless population. We don’t know how many will take part of it. We’ll find that out later in the week when the numbers come back to us on Friday as to how many people come by this week but it will be a seven day operation for the foreseeable future,” Jadwin said.

Jadwin said that the Muskingum Valley Vineyard Church is a great location for the respite center because of its proximity to both Christ’s table as well as the Salvation Army.