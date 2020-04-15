Kentucky women add guards Massengill, Benton as transfers

Sports
Associated Press26

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Sophomore guards Jazmine Massengill and Robyn Benton transferred to Kentucky from Southeastern Conference rivals Wednesday.

They will sit out next season per NCAA transfer rules.

The 6-foot Massengill played 53 games for Tennessee, averaging 6.5 points, 4.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds last season. She’s from Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The 5-9 Benton averaged 10.1 points for Auburn last season. She’s from Conyers, Georgia.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

UCLA adds 2 guards, including Kentucky transfer Juzang

Associated Press

Former Alabama prep star Davenport transfers to Georgia

Associated Press

Wake Forest guard Brown entering draft and transfer portal

Associated Press