Investigation into Possible Arson

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible arson.

It took place in the 400 block of Elm Street around 11:45pm Tuesday, April 14, on Elm Street.

Officials said the 911 caller was being followed on foot by the alleged suspect.

The sheriff’s office said once contacting the male and female victim of the residence to ensure safety, they returned to Elm Street, where the residence wasn’t on fire. The fire had been extinguished after the call to the sheriff’s office.

A male suspect was arrested and remains in the Coshocton County Justice Center.

The incident remains under investigation.