Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou injures knee ligament

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou damaged a ligament in his left knee after the club returned to training amid the coronavirus pandemic, the club said Wednesday.

Dortmund said Zagadou injured the lateral collateral ligament while training, but didn’t give further details.

German clubs have resumed training but they have kept players working in small groups.

“Over the coming weeks, the France (under-21) international will work intensively with the club’s rehab coaches in a bid to return to fitness and — provided that the corona pandemic allows for it — help his team in the remainder of the season,” Dortmund said in a statement.

Zagadou was a bench player for Dortmund at the beginning of the season but became a regular starter in November. He played both legs in Dortmund’s 3-2 aggregate loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

