WEDNESDAY 4/15:

TODAY: AM Sun/Cold. PM Clouds/Scattered Rain/Snow Showers. Breezy. High 48°

TONIGHT: Early Rain/Snow Showers. Becoming Mostly Clear Late. Cold & Frosty. Low 24°

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Chilly. High 49°

DISCUSSION:

A cold and frosty, but sunny morning across SE Ohio, giving way to increasing clouds this afternoon, along with scattered rain/snow shower chances by the middle and end of the afternoon. Temperatures will only warm into the mid to upper 40s today.

Rain/Snow shower chances will linger into the evening, along with cloudy skies. Gradual clearing will take place after midnight, with low temperatures dropping into the low to mid 20s.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Thursday, but it still remain chilly, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

More rain/snow shower chances will return late Thursday night into Friday. Some slushy accumulation may be possible on grassy surfaces. Temperatures will struggle to warm once again, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Shower chances will linger into the overnight Friday into early Saturday. Temperatures will be a touch warmer on Saturday, with highs in the lower 50s. More warmth returns Sunday into the beginning of the new work week, with highs around 60 by Sunday and Monday.

Have a Great Wednesday!

