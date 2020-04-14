WHIZ Senior Spotlight: Kailey Zemba

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A multi-sport athlete at Bishop Rosecrans High School is our newest senior in the spotlight and her name is, Kailey Zemba.

Soccer and basketball and the sports, Zemba plays for the Bishops. She’s been recognized in both sports as being one of the best in the state.

During her junior season on the soccer team, Zemba scored the game-winning goal in the second overtime, to give the Lady Bishops their first regional soccer title.

Zemba has committed to play soccer at Marietta College in the fall.