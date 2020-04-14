Local Companies Gives Donations

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A-One Towing, Papi’s, Quinlan’s, and Dave’s Custom Lettering all made a donation today of $2000 to the Muskingum County Community Foundation.

The donation was made in four parts by the four companies that were made up of $500 each. Assistant Fire Chief Doug Hobson spoke his gratitude outside Secrest Auditorium.

“Today we’re here at Secrest Auditorium. We have been talking about the Hunger Network for several weeks now since unfortunately COVID-19 had kicked off. We wanna make sure that not only, that anyone out there that needs food is taken care of. Today we have a rather large donation coming in from four companies that work together that is an essential business from our town.”, Hobson told reporters.

The donation takes the fund to a high amount but Hobson wants it to be known that the work is far from over.

“As we speak right here, with the Hunger Network, Muskingum County Community Foundation manages the fund, this donation right here put us over the hundred thousand mark. Which is amazing for this. But, when I say it put us over the hundred thousand mark don’t forget people that Governor Dewine put out yesterday, this isn’t over yet. We have a long way to go. I know Christ Table feeds 120 on an average they’re now up to 380 a day. So folks, every Friday until we know we’re still gonna have a food drive at Secrest Auditorium from eight in the morning till seven PM.”

Monetary donations can be made at MCCF.org.