Three Arrested in Breaking and Entering

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest of three individuals involved in a report of breaking and entering in Athens County.

The incident took place Friday, April 10 on Plantsville Road.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said a caller saw an unknown vehicle at a residence and an unfamiliar male exit the home.

The caller, a valid concealed carry permit holder, drew a handgun and told the male, later identified as 39-year-old Andrew Arkley to stay where he was.

A female, 34-year-old Maggie Wyatt then exited the home and they both jumped into a car and fled.

A second male, 31-year-old Charles Bailey, of Stockport, then came out of the residence and was held by the caller until authorities arrived.

Arkley and Wyatt were later arrested by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in the Village of Chesterhill. Both Arkley and Wyatt are from Shawnee, Ohio.

All three are now charged with breaking and entering and are being held in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

Arkley and Wyatt also have additional warrants issued by Morgan County.