Police: Young boy died after gunshot wound

State
Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A young boy died after suffering a gunshot wound in Ohio, police said Tuesday.

Springfield police said the shooting was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Sgt. Joe Tedeschi said the boy is 3 to 4 years old. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were at the scene assisting police in the shooting, which Tedeschi said was likely suspicious.

Police have not said how the child was shot and have not announced any arrests. Emergency dispatchers said no suspects are currently being sought.

Avatar
Associated Press

