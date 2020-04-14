Maysville Choir Goes Viral

What started out as a simple class assignment for Maysville Choir students to video tape themselves singing has turned into so much more.

How do you be apart and still be together. It’s something everyone is struggling with during this Covid-19 world. Especially for students learning from home.

“Now from everything that is going on it’s really taught me to appreciate what we have face to face,” said Maysville High School Sophomore Chloe Hittle. “Just being able to sing with my choir, to give my grandma a hug, being able to be around my friends. It’s things I’ll never take for granted again.”

Maybe that’s why a class choir assignment to record yourself singing the song, “I see Stars” meant a little more.

“What’s really the true goal,” questioned Choir Director Ryan Hutcherson. “I think if there was just anything I was hoping of them was just to keep singing.”

So they sang and sent their videos to Mr. Hutcherson.

“I would say it took me about three tries,” said Hittle. “When I sent him the final video that I like I sent him the bloopers too because some of them were kind of funny.”

“I would say the week it was due I tried to do at least one recording a day,” said Junior Jackson Murphy. “I could say maybe I’m improving, maybe I just screwed up that one day.”

Mr. Hutcherson took all their individual offerings adding them one by one, part by part until he had his choir back together.

“Now that they’ve seen themselves all together they are like wow this is so much cooler than I imagined,” said Hutcherson.

The video posted to YouTube and shared to Facebook has become a viral offering of encouragement in what for many is a difficult time.

“It was really kind of uplifting during this time because without having each other in choir to see each other we are able to reach out to each other to help each other,” said Hittle.

“I think with outlets like these you’re providing people this experience that they can say that’s how I got through,” shared Murphy.

Lesson learned Mr. Hutcherson and a job well done.