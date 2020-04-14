EASTSIDE COMMUNITY MINISTRIES PROVIDES RELIEF AND BRINGS SMILES TO MANY CHILDREN’S FACES EASTER SUNDAY.

ZANESVILLE – The organization conducted an “Easter parade” on Sunday where they visited all of the children who attend the Ministry’s youth program year-round. The families that were in need of food were given food boxes and the kids were given “special” Easter bags.

It’s a really important time for us to step up in the community and be a light for people; to spread love and hope for them and let them know that they’re not alone.” Eastside’s Executive Director Jamie Trout said.

Largely due to the Corona Virus, the first four months of 2020 has been a busier year that what is the norm for Eastside.

“Our food pantry is serving a lot more people. Already this month, we’ve provided over 600 meals and that continues to grow. Each day we serve new people; people who have never had our services but we’re also delivering to people who aren’t able to get out of their homes. So, we’re kind of rolling with the times and stepping up and providing new needs for the community so I feel we’re going to continue to see a grow in that,” Trout said.

Eastside is always looking for monetary and food donations. Trout said they are specifically in need of spaghetti and potatoes.