Big changes coming to the MVL in the fall

For the first time since 1974, the Muskingum Valley League will be adding new teams to the league.

Meadowbrook, Coshocton and River View will be the newest schools in the MVL. Making it a 12 school league.

Because of that, the MVL will now be split into two divisions, Big School and Small School.

The Big School Division will consist of John Glenn, Maysville, Philo, River View, Sheridan and Tri-Valley.

The Small School Division will feature Coshocton, Croosville, Meadowbrook, Morgan, New Lexington and West Muskingum.

WHIZ spoke with MVL Commissioner, Scott Welker, to discuss how each sport will play out and how a league champion will be crowned.