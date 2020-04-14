Authorities help replace girl’s alpaca after fatal shooting

State
Associated Press8

PATRIOT, Ohio (AP) — A young girl who lost her pet alpaca after the animal was killed during a drive-by shooting in Ohio was gifted another one from local authorities.

Josie Blazer, 5, of Patriot, was surprised to find a six-month old alpaca Easter morning, the Gallipolis Daily Tribune reported Monday.

“We were blown away by the generosity and thoughtfulness of everyone,” Josie’s mother, Becky Blazer said after the animal was delivered Sunday. The alpaca that died had been given to Josie as a present following her battle with cancer.

The team at Four Season Veterinary Clinic was able to find a replacement alpaca for Josie, with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office helping to deliver the pet.

The sheriff’s office had responded to a call of an animal being shot on April 7. A pickup truck had reportedly stopped along the Gauge Road near Patriot where someone fatally shot one of the two alpaca’s belonging to the Blazer family.

The sheriff’s office said the shooter or shooters have been identified and will be charged soon.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Police: Young boy died after gunshot wound

Associated Press

Addiction facility expands services as overdose deaths rise

Associated Press

Calls mount for Ohio governor to restart jobs in some areas

Associated Press