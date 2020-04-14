Accident in Coshocton Co.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle accident in the 2300 block of Cambridge Road.

Authorities said that around 8:45am Monday, April 13, 42-year-old Lisa Johnston, of Coshocton and her 4-year-old son were traveling east on Cambridge Road when she lost control of the vehicle, going off the left side of the roadway, striking a tree.

Johnston and her son were taken to Coshocton Regional Medical Center, her son was later transferred to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, in Columbus.

Their conditions are unavailable at this time.