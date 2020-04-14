TUESDAY 4/14:

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Stray PM Shower. Chilly. High 46°

TONIGHT: Stray Early Shower. Mostly Cloudy. Cold & Frosty. Low 27°

WEDNESDAY:Few Showers. Mainly Cloudy. Chilly. High 49°

DISCUSSION:

A chill in the air will be returning to SE Ohio today, with highs only warming into the mid 40s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of a stray shower this afternoon.

A slight chance of an early stray shower will linger into the first half of the overnight, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy early on, but some clearing will be possible after midnight. Lows will drop into the upper 20s.

Rain chances will be increasing on Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon, and temperatures will a touch warmer, with highs in the upper 40s.

More rain and even some snow flakes will return, especially on Friday into the overnight Friday. Highs will once again be below average, with temperatures in the mid 40s on Friday.

Rain chances will decrease slightly on Saturday, and then increase on Sunday. Temperatures will not be as cold, but still below average this weekend, with highs in the 50s.

We will see another chance of a stray shower on Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Have a Great Tuesday!

