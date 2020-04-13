This week is National Public Safety Telecommunications Week

ZANESVILLE – This week recognizes the services of emergency dispatchers from across the country. Of course, in Ohio, this week falls on a time when the stay at home order is still in place. This has called for some changes in the way the dispatch center in the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office conducts its daily routine.

“We’ve been asking when time allows. In critical situations, obviously, if somebody’s house is on fire we’re not going to take the time to ask you if anybody in your residence has been sick with cough or flu or anything like that, but, extra cleaning; making sure that our families are safe and that we’re staying safe and trying to make sure that we keep ourselves healthy so we can keep coming to work,” the Sheriff’s Office Communications Dispatcher Joleen Kinsel said.

The communications center is doing its due diligence to practice social distancing so every employee can be present to protect the people of Muskingum County in the event of an emergency.

“I think its most critical, as first responders, that we keep ourselves healthy so we can keep coming in because, if one of us gets sick, it’s going to affect everybody. The public just needs to stay focused on social distancing and keeping themselves safe too,” Kinsel said.

Kinsel advised local residents to be prepared to answer a few more questions and to have a little extra patience when calling in for an emergency.