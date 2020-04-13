O.S.H.P. New Philadelphia post commander retires

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio–The Commander of the Ohio State Highway Patrol New Philadelphia Post has officially retired after 28 years of dedicated service.

Lt. Mark A. Glennon entered the Ohio State Highway Patrol as a member of the 121st academy class. He successfully completed the academy and received his appointment to Trooper in November 1991.

During his career, Lt. Glennon served at the Hiram, Cambridge and New Philadelphia posts.

Lt. Glennon was selected as Post Trooper of the Year four times and District Trooper of the Year twice. He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2004 and the rank of Lieutenant in 2013.