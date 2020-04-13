MONDAY 4/13:

TODAY: AM Rain/Storm. Cloudy & Windy. Falling PM Temperatures. High 62° Early

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Not as Windy. Colder. Low 30°

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chilly. High 47°

DISCUSSION:

Rain, perhaps a storm will be with us this morning, ahead of a potent cold front, that will begin to move through around mid-day. As the front begins to move through, temperatures will begin to drop, so look for highs to occur this morning. Winds will begin to pick up throughout the day, and they look to be strongest during the late morning through the evening. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible during this time. Sustained winds will be around 20 to 30 mph during the same period.

Winds will not be as strong tonight, but still will be on the breezy side. Winds will be between 10 to 20 mph during the first half of the overnight, and will begin to lessen after midnight. Skies will be mostly cloud, with lows around 30.

The majority of the week looks to be below average, with highs in the mid to upper 40s Tuesday through Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the work week, with slight chances of spotty rain on Wednesday. Rain chances will increase Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer this weekend, but still look to be below average. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 50s on Sunday.

Have a Great Monday!

