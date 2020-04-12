Photojournalist captures Appalachian COVID -19

ZAMESVILLE, Ohio- Professor of photojournalism Doug Swift was in Zanesville Saturday capturing photos and stories of how the COVID-19 Pandemic is affecting facets of our everyday lives.

Swift says that he was tasked by himself to do the project to document how the community is affected.

“I teach in the narrative program at Dennison and I do some documentary film-work myself so I’m starting to do how the COVID-19 situation is gonna affect elements of the community. I’m really interested in the Agricultural part and how the COVID-19 is gonna affect small farmers and people who consume produce.”

Swift says he has no timetable for when the project will be finished.

“This is the story of the century right? This is gonna have long lasting effects economically and maybe it’s gonna make us reflect on our social structures as well since the impacts of the COVID-19 are not gonna be felt equally across social and class structures.”

We thank Swift for documenting this tough time for all of us.