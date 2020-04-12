Glenn Beckert, 4-time All-Star second baseman for Cubs, dies

Sports
Associated Press19

CHICAGO (AP) — Glenn Beckert, a four-time All-Star second baseman for the Chicago Cubs in the 1960s and ’70s, died Sunday. He was 79.

Citing his family, the Cubs said he died of natural causes in Florida.

Playing alongside Hall of Famers Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, Ron Santo and Ferguson Jenkins, Beckert won a Gold Glove in 1968 and made four straight All-Star teams for Chicago starting in 1969. He had the best strikeout-to-at-bat ratio in the National League five times and finished third in average when he hit a career-high .342 in 1971.

Beckert batted .283 in 11 seasons with Chicago (1965-73) and the San Diego Padres (1974-75).

He is survived by daughters Tracy Seaman and Dana Starck and longtime partner Marybruce Standley.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Motor racing great Stirling Moss dies aged 90

Associated Press

The buck stops: Cowboys hanging on until rodeos start again

Associated Press

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Peter Bonetti dies at age 78

Associated Press