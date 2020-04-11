Produce Farmer Supplies Market

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- PJ Hinkle has been supplying the Zanesville Farmers Market with fresh produce and seeds for four years.

This year he is bringing a variety of greens available for purchase.

“This week we’ve had our fresh lettuce, our romaine lettuce, our micro-greens, arugula, green onions, radishes, and we’re actually offering some seeds too that we’re packing up. We try to stick with the three dollar package for everybody. So, mixed greens and lettuces and things.”

Hinkle says that the current weather is especially good for specific crops.

“Pick seasonal items that’s good. Right now you can plants peas real well and spinach and they’ll survive real well in this weather. When it gets into may, after may 15th, plant your green beans and sweet corn, tomatoes and your flowers.”

If you would like to order from Hinkle Farm fine their website through the Farmers Market Facebook page.