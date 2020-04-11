Homicide unit probes deaths of 2 women in Cincinnati home

State
Associated Press32

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two women whose bodies were found in a Cincinnati apartment as well as the deaths of two people found shot in a car in another neighborhood.

Cincinnati police say officers responded to the North Avondale unit shorty after 5:30 p.m. Friday and found the women, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the two have been identified as 56-year-old Bridgett Carter and 35-year-old Tasia Mason.

Police said anyone with information is asked to call homicide unit investigators, police dispatchers or Crimestoppers.

In the nearby neighborhood of Winton Hills, police said, a man and woman were found Saturday morning with gunshot wounds in a car. Police said Jasmine Malone, 29 and Jeffrey Duke II, 33, were transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Unemployed Ohioans wait, and wait, for checks from state

Associated Press

Unemployed Ohioans wait, and wait, for checks from state

Associated Press

Homicide unit probes deaths of 2 women in Cincinnati home

Associated Press