Area Doctor Gets birthday Parade

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Doctor Carl Schowengerdt celebrated his 89th birthday with a surprise parade from his friends.

Schowengerdt says he was very moved by the display of affection.

“Gratitude. To see all those people here and to take it out of their time to wish me happy birthday was truly a community spirit. I truly enjoyed it. I think when things like this happen it often maybe says more about the givers than the one that receives.”

His nurse and friend Shannon Bell says that the parade was made up of coworkers, neighbors and friends.

“Today was a celebration for Dr. Schowengerdt. It is his 89th birthday. It was organised by his daughter Rosa who is in Massachusetts and couldn’t be here, obviously with the COVID-19 restrictions, but she wanted to do something awesome for her dad. So these were people who worked with him at Muskingum Valley health center and at Rambo, past people he has worked with, friends acquaintances, neighbors, you name it they were here to support him.”

What a great way to celebrate a long life.