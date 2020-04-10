ZSC releases new catalogue for online summer classes

ZANESVILLE – These classes strictly being offered online coincide with the stay at home order. The college’s Director for Outreach and Recruitment, Molly Dunn, says that offering the courses online is the best way for the college to serve the community.

“We thought to ourselves what can we do? How can we best service the community? That’s how we came up with our new course offerings for summer. Everything is offered online and remotely so there’s no reason for anyone to come to campus. Our staff, our team, has really come together and becoming innovators during this time and come up with some innovative solutions to keep education moving forward,” Zane State’s Director for Outreach and Recruitment’s Molly Dunn said.

She says the college is adding to its summer options by expanding its services that are available to students.

“We have expanded our services to students that includes technology solutions, we have expanded our counseling services so if students are dealing with anxiety or some mental health issues or just need someone to talk to, we have counseling available. Again, it’s all through digital technology,” Dunn said.

Information for registration for the courses can be found on Zane State’s website.