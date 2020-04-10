Zanesville PD and Muskingum Co. Sheriff shares details on drug bust

ZANESVILLE – Both law enforcement agencies worked together as to arrest a man who had been trafficking drugs for nearly 40 years.

Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury and Sheriff Matt Lutz held a press conference Friday afternoon. Coury said people should not feel sorry in the least for 66-year-old Dwight W. Taylor who now awaits trial.

“This old man has corrupted our communities for what the Sheriff said – four decades. Don’t feel sorry for Dwight Taylor. Feel sorry because he was never sorry one day to the mothers and fathers of people who had to bury their children for the poison that he’s put on the streets. Don’t feel sorry for Dwight Taylor and all of the people that’s lost their lives in Muskingum County because of drug addiction because this guy right here was the kingpin,” Coury said.

Over 3,500 grams of cocaine and over $670,000 were some of the things that were uncovered as a result from the year-long investigation. Taylor had been under investigation at different times by drug enforcement agencies since the 1980’s. Sheriff Lutz said it took a very long time to find the proper evidence to finally put Taylor behind bars.

“We’ve had this information, but, as I’ve said many times and the Chief has said many times, we have to have things go our way to be able to do these investigations. You just can’t go up and take somebody’s word for it. You’ve got to be able to prove the case and, so , I agree, it took us way too long to get him but this is an incredible case that was put together by our people over the last 6 months to a to a year and he’s been doing these things for quite a while,” Lutz said.

Taylor is awaiting trial and he could serve anywhere from 11 to 88 years in prison.