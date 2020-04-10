WHIZ Senior Spotlight: Brady Emerson

NEW CONCORD, Ohio- One of the best baseball players in Southeast, Ohio is, Brady Emerson.

Emerson is a center fielder on the John Glenn baseball team and is committed to play baseball at Ohio State.

Baseball is a sport, Emerson has been playing since he was four years old. He brings a sweet lefty swing to the plate, which not only helped land him on the Ohio State baseball team, it also helped John Glenn win the district title in 2018, and make it all the way to the state final four.

The spring isn’t the only season, Emerson is busy in, as he was on the wrestling and football team at John Glenn. Emerson was apart of the football team that made the state final four in 2017 and on the team this past season that won the MVL for the first time in over 39 years.