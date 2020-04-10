Portion of Underwood Street closing for water line repairs

Local News
Carolyn Fleegle52

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville Water Division announced that on Tuesday, April 14, weather permitting, from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm, crews will be closing the south bound lane of Underwood Street from Market Street to Main Street for scheduled water line maintenance.

The north bound lane of Underwood Street is expected to remain open. Fountain Square will also be closed.

Detours will be posted and motorists should expect delays.

Please use caution in work zones and use an alternate route if possible.

If you have any questions, please contact the City of Zanesville Water Division at 740-455-0631, ext. 1.

