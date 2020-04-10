Muskingum County COVID-19 Command Center: Public Parades are Prohibited

The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Friday issued it daily briefing on the coronavirus. The are still 8 confirmed cases in the county which is the same as yesterday. There are currently no hospitalizations or deaths reported. The group did issue a safety message on the issue of parades. It stated that public parades are prohibited as part of Governor Mike DeWine’s stay at home order. The task force also announced that there are currently no known risks associated with being in the same room at a funeral home or visitation service with the body of someone who died of COVID-19. But the Centers for Disease Control advised people should not consider touching the body of someone who died of COVID-19.

